IntroductionWhat is PSH?Challenges & SolutionsResources
Permanent Supportive Housing

Building On What Works To End Chronic Homelessness

Homelessness is a persistent problem across the United States.
And in California, this problem is growing in complexity and scale.
Scroll
In California, rates of homelessness are increasing much faster than the rest of the country.
Trends in homelessness rates per 10,000 people, 2007 – 2023
Point-In-Time Counts of Homelessness, HUD
Population Estimates, Census Bureau
download icon
States with high rents experience high homelessness rates.
Homelessness rates per 10,000 people compared to median one-bedroom rents, 2023
Point-In-Time Counts of Homelessness, HUD
Population Estimates, Census Bureau
Median rent estimates from Apartment List and Zillow
download icon
Over 123,000 people in California experienced unsheltered homelessness in 2023.
Total people experiencing homelessness in California, 2023
People Experiencing homelessness in California
Point-In-Time Counts of Homelessness, HUD
download icon
The number of people experiencing chronic homelessness in California has more than doubled  over the last five years.
Number of people experiencing chronic homelessness, 2011 – 2023.
Amount of people experiencing homelessness in California
Point-In-Time Counts of Homelessness, HUD
download icon
In 2024, more than 187,000 people in California were counted as experiencing homelessness on a given night—an increase of more than 5,500 from 2023.1

This growth is consistent with large increases in recent years, with California's homelessness rates eclipsing those of the rest of the United States.  
While the specific factors pushing any individual into homelessness are complex, homelessness is more common in California largely due to the high cost of housing.
In addition, the majority of people experiencing homelessness in California are unsheltered, meaning sleeping outside or in tents, vehicles, and other places not meant for habitation.
As California’s homelessness crisis persists, more and more people are experiencing chronic homelessness.

This growing population has a range of complex housing, healthcare, and social services needs that must be addressed to become and remain stably housed.
Chronic homelessness is defined by homelessness lasting at least one cumulative year in the previous three years plus the presence of a disability.
Despite this worsening crisis, there are solutions that work.
Homelessness rates in California have increased dramatically in recent years, and far eclipse those of the rest of the United States.
In California, rates of homelessness are increasing much
faster than the rest of the country.
Trends in homelessness rates per 10,000 people, 2007 – 2023
Point-In-Time Counts of Homelessness, HUD
Population Estimates, Census Bureau
download icon
In 2024, more than 187,000 people in California were counted as experiencing homelessness on a given night—an increase of more than 5,500 from 2023.1

This growth is consistent with large increases in recent years, with California's homelessness rates eclipsing those of the rest of the United States.
States with high rents experience high homelessness rates.
Homelessness rates per 10,000 people compared to median one-bedroom rents, 2023
Point-In-Time Counts of Homelessness, HUD
Population Estimates, Census Bureau
Median rent estimates from Apartment List and Zillow
download icon
While the specific factors pushing any individual into homelessness are complex, homelessness is more common in California largely due to the high cost of housing.
Over 123,000 people in California experienced unsheltered homelessness in 2023.
Total people experiencing homelessness in California, 2023
Individuals experiencing homelessness graph
Point-In-Time Counts of Homelessness, HUD
download icon
In addition, the majority of people experiencing homelessness in California are unsheltered, meaning sleeping outside or in tents, vehicles, and other places not meant for habitation.
The number of people experiencing chronic homelessness in California has more than doubled  over the last five years.
Number of people experiencing chronic homelessness, 2011 – 2023.
Number of people experiencing homlessness
Point-In-Time Counts of Homelessness, HUD
download icon
As California’s homelessness crisis persists, more and more people are experiencing chronic homelessness.

This growing population has a range of complex housing, healthcare, and social services needs that must be addressed to become and remain stably housed.
Chronic homelessness is defined by homelessness lasting at least one cumulative year in the previous three years plus the presence of a disability.
Despite this worsening crisis, there are solutions that work.
ONE CRITICAL SOLUTION

What is PSH?

Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH)—provides stable, cost-effective housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness.

In permanent supportive housing, a previously unhoused individual or family is provided long-term housing assistance as well as access to voluntary and comprehensive supportive services. These services include individualized case management, life skills training, counseling, and physical or mental health treatment.

Research has consistently shown that permanent supportive housing is highly effective at addressing chronic homelessness.2 It has been found to increase long-term housing stability and reduce returns to homelessness, including for people with significant barriers to housing. In some studies, more than 75 percent of residents remained housed after two years.3 At the community level, places that have expanded access to PSH tend to see larger declines in chronic homelessness overall.4

Permanent Supportive Housing is defined as non-time-limited affordable housing matched with ongoing supportive services appropriate to the needs of the tenants.
If you have a place to put down roots, you can grow.
PSH Resident

The impact of permanent supportive housing extends beyond the individual. Residents have fewer emergency room visits, fewer hospitalizations, lower shelter use, and lower incarceration rates than people experiencing homelessness. These savings to the taxpayer help offset the cost of PSH while substantially improving residents' well-being.5

In recent years, California has invested significantly in expanding permanent supportive housing as part of the solution to the homelessness crisis. Between 2013 and 2023, the state added nearly 33,500 PSH units, an increase of 80 percent.

Source: HUD Housing Inventory Count, 2013 – 2023.

80%
increase of PSH units between 2013 – 2023

After years of growth in the number of people experiencing chronic homelessness across California, the estimated number was slightly lower in 2024 than in the year prior. However, for California to make real progress on addressing chronic homelessness, the state must continue to increase the availability of permanent supportive housing and confront key obstacles that compromise the model’s long-term effectiveness.

What can California do to make PSH work better to meet people’s needs?

Solving homelessness in California requires a commitment to investing in strategies backed by research. Here are three key challenges and the actionable steps California can take to better support people experiencing homelessness.
1. Lack of PSH Supply
2. Insufficient funding and staff to provide person-centered care
3. Bureaucratic hurdles to getting people housed 
1
2
3
Number one

Lack of PSH Supply

Not everyone experiencing homelessness will need permanent supportive housing, but there remains a significant gap between the availability of PSH in California and the number of people experiencing chronic homelessness.

A lack of federal and state funding for affordable housing overall—including for permanent supportive housing—is the biggest barrier to addressing the state’s homelessness crisis.

The limited funding that is available is also overly complicated to obtain and administer. Developers who want to build permanent supportive housing need to pull together financing for construction, services, and operations from multiple sources, many with different application timelines and regulatory requirements. While this is true for all affordable housing, it’s worse for PSH. This increases development costs and extends how long it takes to get projects off the ground.

“Every funding source adds to the complexity and cost—and when there isn’t enough, we rob ‘Peter to pay Paul’—we all want to build more housing, so we cut the resident services budget so we can get the units built…” 
PSH Developer
Solution

Increase the Supply of PSH

State and local governments should continue to prioritize investments in increasing the number of permanent supportive housing units, as well as pursue innovative solutions to building them more quickly.

The state's Homekey program, which provided capital for localities to purchase under-utilized hotels and apartment buildings for PSH, provides one innovative model. Research has shown that Homekey created permanent supportive housing units faster and cheaper than new construction. Not only did the program provide over $3.3 billion in new funding, it also enabled expedited approval from local cities and sidestepped NIMBY challenges that can otherwise stall affordable housing projects. Investing in models like Homekey, and ensuring that they have sufficient funding to support long-term operations, could help increase the supply of PSH.

Read more about California's Homekey program
Number two

Insufficient funding and staff to provide person-centered care

Building the housing is just one piece of the puzzle. Housing developers also need funding to sustain high-quality housing and hire staff who can provide residents with supportive services. Often, this long-term funding support for operations is harder to access, or insufficient in the face of rising costs.

Research has shown that a lack of sufficient funding for resident services and operations can undermine the efficacy of permanent supportive housing. A recent Terner Center study found that residents were less likely to engage with supportive services when the property was underfunded and understaffed, and that this was associated with worse resident outcomes.

Staff also reported experiencing stress and burnout when they do not have adequate resources to meet residents’ complex needs. This, coupled with low wages, can also lead to high turnover rates and vacant positions, which can lead to gaps in support and undermine residents’ trust.

“The worst thing we could do is build a bunch of housing for vulnerable populations but not support them in their homes."
Homelessness Service Provider 
Solution

Increase Funding and Capacity to Provide Supportive Services 

State and local governments should ensure that permanent supportive housing properties have the resources needed to cover supportive services and operating expenses (such as on-site staff and property maintenance). Jurisdictions will need to increase funding for operations and services, as well as boost wages and expand training in trauma-informed care. The state should also continue to invest in strategies that unlock health care dollars for housing and supportive services, building on the work being done through CalAIM—California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal—an ambitious initiative to reform Medi-Cal and better address the social determinants of health.

Read more about how the state could open up funding options like CalAIM
Number three

Bureaucratic hurdles to getting people housed 

A range of bureaucratic barriers make permanent supportive housing difficult to navigate for residents and staff. Units can remain vacant for months due to administrative hurdles and complicated intake processes.

Matching residents to available permanent supportive housing units is particularly complex and time-consuming. Because PSH is funded by a patchwork of federal and state programs with very specific eligibility criteria, staff must find residents who meet those criteria exactly. This may mean, for example, an unhoused veteran who is eligible for a permanent supportive housing unit funded by the Veterans Administration may not be able to be matched with one right away, even while other units in the city sit open.

In addition, people experiencing homelessness must prove their eligibility for PSH by providing ID or proof of citizenship, yet they often lack a safe place to store important personal documents. They might also need to prove eligibility multiple times. These administrative hurdles add up.

“We have to find the person that fits perfectly and meets all these criteria…and then you have to check eligibility—do they meet the definition of chronically homeless? What’s the paperwork for that?”
Homelessness Service Provider 
Solution

Reduce Bureaucratic Barriers

During the COVID pandemic, many government agencies relaxed documentation requirements and allowed people to self-certify their income or housing eligibility. This reduced barriers to entry and allowed people to access housing more quickly. The state should work with federal agencies to reduce documentation barriers for moving into a permanent supportive housing unit (for example, by allowing individuals to move in with a grace period while they meet the certification requirements).

Federal and state governments should also expand funding and technical assistance to improve coordinated entry systems, which are centralized local systems for prioritizing and matching people to the available housing and services that align with their needs. This will allow people to be placed more effectively in properties with the necessary supportive services. 

Read more about efforts to address homelessness in California

Permanent Supportive Housing Works

The evidence from years of research across dozens of studies shows that the permanent supportive housing model works to address chronic homelessness. But it remains underfunded relative to the growing need. Boosting overall PSH funding—as well making sure resources and funding we do have are used quickly and effectively—will be key to ending homelessness in California.

State, regional, and federal governments all have a role in investing to create more permanent housing, strengthen coordinated entry systems, and increase the ability of service providers to deliver person-centered care.

When those strategies come together, PSH can help people and communities thrive.

“We were homeless for 25 years in a tent out in the canyon, and you don’t know what’s gonna happen when you’re homeless like that... This housing means peace of mind, security, and a sense of well-being.
PSH Resident
“I guess the moral of the story to me is, if our society wants these to be replicable and sustainable, we need to invest in them.
Director of a Public Housing Agency
“When everyone has a home, our community is a better place.
Homelessness Service Provider

Additional Resources

Investments in bold solutions, including permanent supportive housing, can make a safe, affordable home a reality for every person experiencing homelessness. Learn more from the research on what works to address homelessness.
All
Homelessness in California
Impact of PSH
Improving Existing Systems
HOMELESSNESS

Addressing Homelessness in California: A Collaborative Research Series

Terner Center for Housing Innovation
2024
View Resource
EXISTING SYSTEMS

Understanding CalAIM Implementation Across California   

Terner Center for Housing Innovation
2024
View Resource
HOMELESSNESS

Stretched to Capacity: The Challenges Facing California’s Homelessness Service Providers

Terner Center for Housing Innovation
2024
View Resource
HOMELESSNESS

Five Recent Trends in Homelessness in California

Terner Center for Housing Innovation
2023
View Resource
EXISTING SYSTEMS

Permanent Supportive Housing as a Solution to Homelessness: The Critical Role of Long-Term Operating Subsidies

Terner Center for Housing Innovation
2023
View Resource
EXISTING SYSTEMS

California’s Homekey Program: Unlocking Housing Opportunities for People Experiencing Homelessness

Terner Center for Housing Innovation
2022
View Resource
PSH IMPACT

Breaking the Homelessness-Jail Cycle with Housing First

The Urban Institute
2021
View Resource
PSH IMPACT

Effectiveness of permanent supportive housing and income assistance interventions for homeless individuals in high-income countries: a systematic review

The Lancet
2020
View Resource
PSH IMPACT

Permanent Supportive Housing: Evaluating the Evidence for Improving Health Outcomes Among People Experiencing Chronic Homelessness

The National Academies Press
2018
View Resource
HOMELESSNESS

Addressing Homelessness in California: A Collaborative  Research Series

Terner Center for Housing Innovation
2024
View Resource
HOMELESSNESS

Stretched to Capacity: The Challenges Facing California’s Homelessness Service Providers

Terner Center for Housing Innovation
2024
View Resource
HOMELESSNESS

Five Recent Trends in Homelessness in California

Terner Center for Housing Innovation
2023
View Resource
PSH IMPACT

Breaking the Homelessness-Jail Cycle with Housing First

The Urban Institute
2021
View Resource
PSH IMPACT

Effectiveness of permanent supportive housing and income assistance interventions  for homeless individuals in high-income countries:  a systematic review

The Lancet
2020
View Resource
PSH IMPACT

Permanent Supportive Housing: Evaluating the Evidence for Improving Health Outcomes Among People Experiencing Chronic Homelessness

The National Academies Press
2018
View Resource
EXISTING SYSTEMS

Understanding CalAIM Implementation Across California   

Terner Center for Housing Innovation
2024
View Resource
EXISTING SYSTEMS

Permanent Supportive Housing as a Solution to Homelessness: The Critical Role of Long-Term Operating Subsidies

Terner Center for Housing Innovation
2023
View Resource
EXISTING SYSTEMS

California’s Homekey Program: Unlocking Housing Opportunities for People Experiencing Homelessness

Terner Center for Housing Innovation
2022
View Resource
Appendix

Sources

(1)
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. (2023). 2023 AHAR: Part 1 - PIT estimates of homelessness in the U.S. Retrieved from https://www.huduser.gov/portal/datasets/ahar/2023-ahar-part-1-pit-estimates-of-homelessness-in-the-us.html
(2)
Aubrey, T., et al. (2020). “Effectiveness of Permanent Supportive Housing and Income Assistance Interventions for Homeless Individuals in High-Income Countries: A Systematic Review.” The Lancet Public Health, 5, no. 6, e342–e360, https://doi.org/10.1016/S2468-2667(20)30055-4
(3)
National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. (2018). Permanent Supportive Housing: Evaluating the Evidence for Improving Health Outcomes among People Experiencing Chronic Homelessness (p. 41). Washington, D.C.: The National Academies Press. Retrieved from: https://doi.org/10.17226/25133
(4)
Byrne, T., et al. (2014). “The Relationship Between Community Investment in Permanent Supportive Housing and Chronic Homelessness.” Social Service Review, 88, no. 2, 234–263, https://doi.org/10.1086/676142
(5)
Aubrey, T., et al. (2020). “Effectiveness of Permanent Supportive Housing and Income Assistance Interventions for Homeless Individuals in High-Income Countries: A Systematic Review.” The Lancet Public Health, 5, no. 6, e342–e360, https://doi.org/10.1016/S2468-2667(20)30055-4. Raven, M.C., et al. (2020). “A Randomized Trial of Permanent Supportive Housing for Chronically Homeless Persons with High Use of Publicly Funded Services.” Health Services Research, 55, 797–806, https://doi.org/10.1111/1475-6773.13553
Acknowledgments
This research does not represent the institutional views of UC Berkeley or of the Terner Center’s funders. Funders do not determine research findings or recommendations in Terner Center’s research and policy reports.
Terner Center For Housing Innovation
Support usContact usUC Berkeley
AccessibilityNondiscriminationPrivacy
1330 Broadway, Suite 430 Oakland, CA 94612
Newsletter Sign up
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.