Lack of PSH Supply
Increase the Supply of PSH
State and local governments should continue to prioritize investments in increasing the number of permanent supportive housing units, as well as pursue innovative solutions to building them more quickly.
The state's Homekey program, which provided capital for localities to purchase under-utilized hotels and apartment buildings for PSH, provides one innovative model. Research has shown that Homekey created permanent supportive housing units faster and cheaper than new construction. Not only did the program provide over $3.3 billion in new funding, it also enabled expedited approval from local cities and sidestepped NIMBY challenges that can otherwise stall affordable housing projects. Investing in models like Homekey, and ensuring that they have sufficient funding to support long-term operations, could help increase the supply of PSH.
Insufficient funding and staff to provide person-centered care
Increase Funding and Capacity to Provide Supportive Services
State and local governments should ensure that permanent supportive housing properties have the resources needed to cover supportive services and operating expenses (such as on-site staff and property maintenance). Jurisdictions will need to increase funding for operations and services, as well as boost wages and expand training in trauma-informed care. The state should also continue to invest in strategies that unlock health care dollars for housing and supportive services, building on the work being done through CalAIM—California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal—an ambitious initiative to reform Medi-Cal and better address the social determinants of health.
Bureaucratic hurdles to getting people housed
Reduce Bureaucratic Barriers
During the COVID pandemic, many government agencies relaxed documentation requirements and allowed people to self-certify their income or housing eligibility. This reduced barriers to entry and allowed people to access housing more quickly. The state should work with federal agencies to reduce documentation barriers for moving into a permanent supportive housing unit (for example, by allowing individuals to move in with a grace period while they meet the certification requirements).
Federal and state governments should also expand funding and technical assistance to improve coordinated entry systems, which are centralized local systems for prioritizing and matching people to the available housing and services that align with their needs. This will allow people to be placed more effectively in properties with the necessary supportive services.