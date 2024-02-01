The number of people experiencing chronic homelessness in California has more than doubled over the last five years.

In California, rates of homelessness are increasing much faster than the rest of the country.





In 2024, more than 187,000 people in California were counted as experiencing homelessness on a given night—an increase of more than 5,500 from 2023. This growth is consistent with large increases in recent years, with California's homelessness rates eclipsing those of the rest of the United States.

While the specific factors pushing any individual into homelessness are complex, homelessness is more common in California largely due to the high cost of housing.

In addition, the majority of people experiencing homelessness in California are unsheltered, meaning sleeping outside or in tents, vehicles, and other places not meant for habitation.